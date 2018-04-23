Speech to Text for Vectren buyout

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dollars! "the board of directors".. for both companies.. "unanimously approved the agreement". "today".. vectren's c-e-o said. "customers" will "not" see a change in service. "centerpoint" is based "in texas". "the combined company".. will serve about "4"-and-a-half- million "natural gas customers" in "8"-states. that's in addition "to electric service". "the natural gas utility operations" will continue to be "in evansville". "severa federal regulatory agencies" will have to give "their approval" on the merger. "vectren leaders say".. they hope to close the transaction by the 1st quarter of 20-19. [b9]x new information-wipe open "an indianapolis- based company" is taking over "a long-standing local business".