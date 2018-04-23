Clear

Vectren buyout

Posted: Mon Apr 23 14:23:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 14:23:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dollars! "the board of directors".. for both companies.. "unanimously approved the agreement". "today".. vectren's c-e-o said. "customers" will "not" see a change in service. "centerpoint" is based "in texas". "the combined company".. will serve about "4"-and-a-half- million "natural gas customers" in "8"-states. that's in addition "to electric service". "the natural gas utility operations" will continue to be "in evansville". "severa federal regulatory agencies" will have to give "their approval" on the merger. "vectren leaders say".. they hope to close the transaction by the 1st quarter of 20-19. [b9]x new information-wipe open "an indianapolis- based company" is taking over "a long-standing local business".
