Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Apr 23 10:47:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 10:48:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon - but there's still a chance for a sprinkle lasting into the overnight. lows tonight drop to 50. there's still a chance for light rain tomorrow, it'll be cloudy with a high at 62. some clearing will take place tomorrow night with lows at 47. then, mixing sun and clouds wednesday, still with a slight chance for a sprinkle.
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Scattered Showers Still Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

