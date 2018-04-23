Clear

Central State Construction

Central State Construction, Corporation is a full-service Residential and Commercial HVAC, Electrical and Plumbing company serving Illinois and Indiana.

Posted: Mon Apr 23 05:56:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 05:56:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Central State Construction

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

" hi, i'm tony sanders i'm with central state construction, we're a new company in the wabash valley. we offer electrical, plumbing and hvac and we do both commercial and residential. even though we are new company we have a combined total of 170 years of experience in all three phases of construction. our main focus for serving the community is going to be in the electrical, hvac and plumbing. we service both illinois and indiana we focus on industrial, commercial and residential. for an estimate you can get a hold of us at 217.826.6152. visit us on our facebook page or online. " you'll want to stick around !! that's because .... it's almost time for petsaver. and -- to meet these two that's because .... it's almost time for petsaver. and -- to meet these two loving dogs
