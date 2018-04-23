Clear

Students head home with trophies from international competition

Students from Terre Haute South Vigo High School are bringing home some trophies today. Their team placed on the top of the leaderboard at Shell's Eco-Marathon in California.

Posted: Mon Apr 23 05:32:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 05:32:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Students head home with trophies from international competition

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

heading home from california this morning. that's where they competed in an "international competition"! we're talking about "shell's eco-marathon" tournament. the goal was to build the most fuel-efficient car. news 10's kiley thomas is live to break down the results. one of those schools -- is terre haute south vigo high school where we are right now. they earned "14th" on the leade board. they competed against hundreds of schools around the world. "maverick magil" is the team captain for south. he says -- this year.. they placed higher than they ever have! their best car -- raced "450" miles per gallon. about "10 students" at south built these "2" "eco- friendly" cars from the ground up. also competiting at shell's competition in california -- is "rose-hulman". they passed inspections -- but decided not to race because of safety concerns. the students say -- they learned how to build a car better for next year. "i'm really interested in working in the automotive industry.. i've always had a dream to work in the industry. getting my hands dirty in the club has allowed me to develop my experiences and develop my skills" these are some impressive groups! you'll hear the students "secret to success" -- coming up in our next 30 minutes.
