Monday Morning Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Apr 23 05:20:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Apr 23 05:20:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Morning Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon. it'll be breezy with a high at 60. then, showers tapering off tonight, a low around 50. a few showers possible to start the day tomorrow, then cloudy with a high at 62. some clearing starts tomorrow night, low at 47. mixing sun and clouds wednesday with a high in the low 60s. students in vigo county made their voices heard at
Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
