Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

temperatures are slowly working their way closer to what is normal for this time of year. tonight temperatures will drop slowly. lows will be in the lower 50's. mostly cloudy skies will remain throughout the region and we will see a chance of rain move in late this evening through early tomorrow. expect showers to continue through the day tomorrow with highs in the lower 60's again. windy conditions will set in through the day tomorrow. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the upper 40's. meteorologist brady harp is also tracking some light at the end of the tunnel as well.... literally -- some sunshine!