Speech to Text for Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it was part of the "bowl for kids sake" event in clay county. the bowling tournament is a fundraiser. all proceeds go toward "big brothers -- big sisters of the wabash valley". the organization offers after school programs and mentoring for kids. [b7]bowl for kids sake-sot vo "just being involved in something bigger than themselves and just being a part of something and a part of this community." organizers told us the group raised more than 7- thousand dollars today! tomorrow -- you can help a local boy