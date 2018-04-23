Clear

Bowling for Kids event raises funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Wabash Valley

Many struck out for a good cause Sunday night.

it was part of the "bowl for kids sake" event in clay county. the bowling tournament is a fundraiser. all proceeds go toward "big brothers -- big sisters of the wabash valley". the organization offers after school programs and mentoring for kids. [b7]bowl for kids sake-sot vo "just being involved in something bigger than themselves and just being a part of something and a part of this community." organizers told us the group raised more than 7- thousand dollars today! tomorrow -- you can help a local boy
