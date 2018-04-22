Speech to Text for Local citizens take youth mental health first aid training

a lot -- especially in their teenage years. those life hurdles can take a toll on your child -- as well as put them at risk of depression and other mental health problems. in tonight's top story... news 10s garrett brown shows us how every day people are learning to help children who may be struggling. [b2]youth mental health training-pkg there doesn't have to be a tragedy to cause mental or behavioral issues in young adults. but having someone to talk to is important. that's why adults wishing to help those in need spent their weekend learning important lessons that could save a life. even though mass is on sundays at the brazil first united methodist church. people wishing to help young adults were there saturday. giovy sanders is a youth leader at the terre haute church of god. "we had been looking at a format to try and bring that into our church to train our youth leaders so this just perfectly lined itself up with what we were wanting." she was one of many who attended a youth mental health first aid training at the church. it was a free event put on by the hamilton center. those taking the course ranged from school teachers, advisors, casa workers and those wishing to better help those going through hard times. "we talk about signs and symptoms kind of to note and then we have an action plan that we go into as far as like then what to do if we think there might be something going on kind of whats the next step." event coordinator josh price says this is an issue across the nation that continues to rise. as suicide continues to be the second leading cause of death for teenagers. price says this course isnt just about helping someone who has stepped forward in need. but seeing the signs so you can step up if they are afraid to. "just knowing the struggle that is out there so i think its just really important to see that more people in the community increasing their awareness and being able to possibly help out." sanders just hopes that more people will take this course in the future. hoping that everyone will take the initiative to help anyone no matter what struggles they are going through. "we want to be able to teach it we want to be able to go back through the state of indiana and offer it to the rest of our youth leaders in our domination and then hopefully from there they can catch and ignite and be able to go teach it and continue to have it spread throughout the state." if you would like more information on the course. or find out the next event nearest to you go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. we have an update for you in a story we brought