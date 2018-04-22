Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Clouds and warm temperatures today, rain tomorrow.

Posted: Sun Apr 22 06:35:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Apr 22 06:35:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

" hi, i'm tony sanders i'm with central state construction, 2 but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting upwards on 20 miles an hour at times. but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting 2 but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting upwards on 20 miles an hour at times. " hi, i'm tony sanders i'm with but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting upwards on 20 miles an hour at times. " hi, i'm tony sanders i'm with central state construction, we're a new company in the but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting upwards on 20 miles an hour at times. but the temperatures will stay warm. the sun could pop out a few times through the day too. tonight we hang onto the clouds, and then we bring in the chance for rain the later we get. overnight lows still mild, only getting down to 50. then tomorrow the rain showers stick around, with temperatures in the low 60s. breezy tomorrow too, with winds gusting upwards on 20 miles an hour at times. " hi, i'm tony sanders i'm
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm air today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It