Clear

Dallas Baptist comeback win

Trees lose 12-10.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 20:38:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 21 20:38:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Dallas Baptist comeback win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win last night.. looking to make it two in a row against 23rd-ranked dallas baptist.. bottom of the 2nd inning.. c-j huntley puts a grounder through the infield.. sycamores with an early lead and now two runners on base.. and along comes chris ayers.. just out of reach of the second baseman.. two runs score.. indiana state ahead 5-nothing.. and still going .. jarrod watkins keeps it fair down the 3rd base line.. that brings ayers in to score.. the sycamores were in control early .. but this one slips away late.. dallas baptist comes back to beat the trees 12-10.. they'll play game three of this series tomorrow afternoon. it may be the offseason for
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Warm air today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It