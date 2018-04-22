Speech to Text for Dallas Baptist comeback win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

win last night.. looking to make it two in a row against 23rd-ranked dallas baptist.. bottom of the 2nd inning.. c-j huntley puts a grounder through the infield.. sycamores with an early lead and now two runners on base.. and along comes chris ayers.. just out of reach of the second baseman.. two runs score.. indiana state ahead 5-nothing.. and still going .. jarrod watkins keeps it fair down the 3rd base line.. that brings ayers in to score.. the sycamores were in control early .. but this one slips away late.. dallas baptist comes back to beat the trees 12-10.. they'll play game three of this series tomorrow afternoon. it may be the offseason for