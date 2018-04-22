Speech to Text for Sullivan SB tourney

today.. the arrows in the championship against west vigo.. top 4.. sullivan's abbey wardell tracks this ball into foul territory and makes the diving catch for the final out of the inning.. arrows down one.. bottom half of the inning.. two on.. madison robbins hits a liner to the gap in right. that'll score the tying run. 2-all after 4.. to the 6th.. rhiana maples at the plate and she helps the cause with an r-b-i single to shallow center.. vikings take a 3-2 lead sullivan responds quickly.. bottom half of the inning.. sheyanna ravellette smokes it over the left field fence and we're tied up again with one swing of the bat.. later in the 6th.. go-ahead run on third.. mariah willis places it just over the shortstop and drives in what would be the game-winner.. golden arrows get it done.. sullivan 4-3 over west vigo.. in the consolation game.. south knox taking on north posey.. 1st inning.. 2 on for the spartans.. kyndall elliott clears the bases with a double.. south knox down 4-2.. to the 3rd.. chase keller with a big swing.. touch 'em all!! spartans down 6-3 after the homer.. then elliott is at it again.. a drive down the third base line brings the spartans within a run 6-5... but north posey staves off the comeback.. spartans fall 8-6. indiana state baseball earned a big