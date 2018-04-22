Speech to Text for Sullivan beats Shakamak

are undefeated on their home field.. but another top team in the valley putting that to the test.. sullivan visiting the lakers.. lane gilbert just dealing on the mound... swing and a miss.. swing and a miss.. swing and a miss.. three k's in the inning.. we're tied at 0 after two. top 4.. sullivan trying to swipe a bag.. nick kinnett says not today .. got him to keep us all-square. top 6. two on for sullivan.. jack conner lines it right up the middle.. shane garner in to score.. that breaks the tie.. arrows up 1.. then.. next batter.. alex cooks hits it high to center field.. it's an easy catch.. but no way he's beating sam steimel home.. sullivan picks up the road win.. 2-1 over the lakers. sullivan softball hosting a tournament