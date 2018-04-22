Speech to Text for Art and wine fundraiser benefits children in need in Vigo County

kids in need in vigo county... tonight was an evening of art and wine. its an annual fundraiser for the terre haute women's club. money raised here will go toward their shoe bus program. the project provides about 12-hundred pairs of shoes to kids in need in vigo county. "sometimes they come to us with their shoes taped together, sometimes they don't have shoes so they have to wear another family member's shoes that may be too little or too big. so it's very important and those things are important to children." art on display included work from local high school students and other artists throughout the u-s. college professors