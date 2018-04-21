Clear

Math competition sparks interest for young girls in Vigo County

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted the Girls' Adventures in Math Contest on Saturday.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 16:00:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 21 16:00:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

mathematics... [b9]vigo county math competition-wipe vo that's with the girls' adventures in math contest at rose-hulman institute of technology. teams were made up of elementary and middle school girls from vigo county. the groups worked together to solve a variety math problems -- based on pioneering women from history. math professors at rose-hulman say they're trying to reach girls at a young age to spark that interest early. [b10]vigo county math competition-sot vo "historically as you age through the system ... the women in the math, the number of women that do the math, tends to drop off... so this is just a way to promote hey it's fun." we also have the results from today's competition... you can view the winners online at wthi-tv-dot-com. spring has officially sprung!
