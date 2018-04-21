Speech to Text for 30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000

right now in vigo county! that's with the 30th annual "relay for life of the wabash valley". volunteers and participants have been fundraising for more than 8 hours today. proceeds benefit the american cancer society. organizers say it's the largest charity event in the nation... and terre haute always responds in a "big" way. "relay for life has become a passion for me. it gives me a way to give back to our survivors, our cancer survivors in the area." the event lasts until 8 o'clock tonight... just stop by the rec center at rose-hulman institute of technology... the goal is to raise at least fifty thousand dollars.