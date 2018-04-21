Clear

30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000

Celebrating life at the 30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 15:54:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 21 15:54:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for 30th annual Relay for Life of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $50,000

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

right now in vigo county! that's with the 30th annual "relay for life of the wabash valley". volunteers and participants have been fundraising for more than 8 hours today. proceeds benefit the american cancer society. organizers say it's the largest charity event in the nation... and terre haute always responds in a "big" way. "relay for life has become a passion for me. it gives me a way to give back to our survivors, our cancer survivors in the area." the event lasts until 8 o'clock tonight... just stop by the rec center at rose-hulman institute of technology... the goal is to raise at least fifty thousand dollars. it's time to check back in with meteorologist
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It