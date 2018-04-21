Clear

Rose-Hulman Tusk Triathlon supports breast cancer

The community exercised for a cause that affects many lives Saturday morning.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 15:52:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

breast cancer this morning... it's part of the "tusk triathalon" on rose-hulman's campus. i-s-u students were also invited to put on their running shoes. money raised will go to "pink of terre haute". the group provides support for wabash valley breast cancer patients and their families. [c5]x happening now-vo people are
