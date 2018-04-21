Speech to Text for Girl scout troop partners with Ollie's K-9 campus for adoption event

its part of "paws and claws". a local girl scout troop partnered with "ollie's k-9 campus" for the event. animals were available from the clay county and parke- vermillion humane society. the event also provided adoptions -- grooming and vaccinations. "we want to find as many homes as we can for them. even one is a bonus because that's one less dog that has to go back to a shelter." the event lasted all day today.. the troop hopes to partner with ollie's k-9 campus again in the future. raising awareness .... and "heart