Speech to Text for Auction supports various Vigo County departments

to help vigo county today. that's after an auction held this morning. groups -- like the vigo county sheriff's office and the county highway department -- sold off some big ticket items. items included trucks -- vans -- trailers -- and even tools. they're all part of excess inventory. [b14]vigo county auction-sot vo "these are the kind of auctions that we really like doing too because we're supporting the county in a lot of ways. helps bring tax dollars back to the communities." the auction was open to the public -- and many came from all over the wabash valley. money raised today will be split between different deparments. and cute little faces -- like these -- were also up