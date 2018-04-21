Speech to Text for Vigo County 4-H Council craft bazaar helps fund member scholarships

and that means it's time for the vigo county 4-h annual craft bazaar. more than sixty vendors participated in the event this morning. the community was invited to check out all the handmade items. one member says it's a great way to get your small business going! "i think it's a great experience. it's a way to get your name out there if you have a small business or if you like to sell on the side." profits from the bazaar will fund scholarships for 4-h members. the group holds two bazaar events per year. almost 21-thousand dollars was raised