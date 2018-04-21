Speech to Text for TREES Inc. and volunteers help plant new trees in the city

we caught up with trees, inc. today on south seventh street in terre haute. they were joined by students from indiana state university. after the city rebuilt seventh street last year -- they had to take out trees. so volunteers got together to replace them. "i'm a trees guy. so i think it's great that anytime someone plants a tree it's good for the community." more than thirty volunteers came out to help plant this morning. the group hopes to continue planting and beautifying the city. a local college is