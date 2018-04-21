Speech to Text for New quarter midget race track opens gates in Terre Haute

to racing. that's why many came out today for a fresh start... one that includes new generations -- and a new place to cross the finish line. news 10s garrett brown explains. late twenty-sixteen the terre haute quarter midget association began searching for a new home. now they are happy to open their gates to the facility. an exciting event not only for spectators. but the racers themselves. dawson wright has been racing midget cars for over four years. it's a passion that has led him here cutting the ribbon to the new track in terre haute. for him it's a new place to test his skills against others. "it was actually pretty good because i like the new tracks because their kind of easier to race on and lighter." saturday served as the first day of racing at the track. families from the area and out of town came to witness the opening of their new home away from home. its been a dream for many to keep this tradition going.but in a better facility. "it's a blessing being in town. we were close to the chemical issue. we were there for sixty years so it kind of made it bitter sweet for me because ive gone from racing cars to being a parent to now being grandparent." the track does have some modifications. but the biggest improvement is when it comes to its technology. with these upgrades this facility will be able to host even bigger events. drawing in more business for terre haute. "it does make our job a little easier and i know terre haute is looking into the future to hold another grand national race in the near future and we're looking forward in being able to support them in that." for many it's a way to have quality bonding time with their families. but these young racers are ready to start their engines for the future of this track. "i hope that everybody has a good time and hopefully we're safe." if you would like to learn more about the track and see a schedule of their events go to our website at wthitv.com. back to you. some took the advantage of