Autopsy results released for double shooting victim

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle confirmed the results to News 10 on Saturday.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 15:39:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 21 15:39:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jacob Fagg

Speech to Text for Autopsy results released for double shooting victim

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that shooting in oaktown, indiana. [b2]oaktown shooting latest-fs vo autopsy results show sharon patton died from a single gun shot wound. that's according to indiana state police sargeant "todd ringle". he says the manner of death is still pending. ringle told news 10 they plan to learn more information sometime next week. officers found patton dead inside a home on wednesday. police also found roger darrough seriously hurt in the garage. police say the two lived together. detectives do not believe any one else was involved in the shooting. in the weather
