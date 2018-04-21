Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we've got lots of sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. most areas of prairie grass in the region are gone... sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. most areas of prairie grass in the region are gone... sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay