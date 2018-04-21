Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Sunshine to start the weekend off, and warm temperatures.

Posted: Sat Apr 21 07:48:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Apr 21 07:48:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

today we've got lots of sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. most areas of prairie grass in the region are gone... sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. most areas of prairie grass in the region are gone... sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay dry tomorrow, but rain chances coming monday. sunshine on tap, with a few clouds rolling in as the afternoon goes on. temperatures today will be warm, getting to 64. then tonight we'll be under a mostly cloudy sky, with temperatures a little cool, dropping to 43. tomorrow the cloudy sky sticks around, but a few breaks of the sun are possible. highs tomorrow a little warmer, getting to 66. expect to stay
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

