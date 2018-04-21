Clear

Mooresville softball beats THN

Lady Patriots fall 11-2

softball hosted 4a, seventh ranked mooresville... lady pioneers loaded the bases in the second....north pitcher addison smodilla helps her self out, getting the out at the plate.... mooresvile can rake up and down their lineup .....the lady pioneers have few weaknesses in their lineup....they get a two-run blooper to right.... state ranked mooresville wins 11-2 at terre haute north .... sycamore baseball tonight was looking for its first
