The Lost Creek Glow Run

Posted: Fri Apr 20 20:14:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 20:14:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

from a fun run tonight. "lost creek elementary school" hosted a "80's glow run." take a look at this video as the runners made their way through the course. proceeds go to a student's family, the backpack program, a field trip, and the lost creek running club. a former hoosier baseball player is honored for his
