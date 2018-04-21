Speech to Text for TH North baseball beats Franklin Central

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

indiana game against franklin central... patriots trailed two- nothing in the fifth....nice piece of hitting by senior jason mundell he takes the offering the opposite way for an rbi triple.... sixthin inning...how about this bunt from nick osburn....not sure he wanted to bunt this, but he gets it down.... franklin central throws it away at first, tristan elder scores from second to tie the game at two .... later in the inning ....nathan foxworthy with a hit to short, another error by the flashes brings in the go-ahead run for north .. patriots took a three-two lead to the seventh.....flash es had the tying run at first.... jason mundell makes a spectular play in center to end the game and win it for the patriots... terre haute north rallies to win 3-2.... patriots are three and one in the mvc.... sycamore baseball tonight was looking for its first win over a