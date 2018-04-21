Speech to Text for TH South baseball beats Perry Meridian

tonight to remain the only team with an unbeaten conference indiana record... the braves hosted perry meridian.... benji downs helps terre haute south strike first....its not the most exciting play, but the butler signee with the sac fly to center to gice the braves a one-nothing lead.... caleb gonser has been taking advantage of his playing time.... the south junior singles to center...we have a play at the plate...great slide by chole whitlock, he's safe...braves up two-nothing in the fifth.... that was more than enough offense for brayton reed....the south pitcher threw a complete game, game shutout....he struck out six........perry meridian couldn't figure him out....he allowed just three hits... terre haute south wins three- nothing.... braves stay perfect in conference indiana with a four and ohh record..... [539]th north franklin central-vo terre haute north had a home conference