ISU baseball upsets Dallas Baptist

Sycamore won 6-0

Posted: Fri Apr 20 20:08:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 20:08:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

season.... the sycamores opened a three-game home mvc series aginst 23rd ranked dallas baptist ... cj huntly with the rbi groundout to short ......that gets a run across the plate for the guys in blue.... isu up two-nothing in the third.... these highlights aren't thrilling, but isu was playing fundamental..... bailey partlow for isu with the sac fly to right.....sycamo res take a four-nothing lead... one run would have been enough for isu starter tyler ward tonight...the sycamore ace was dialed in.... he threw a complete game shutout.... sycamores upset 23rd ranked dallas baptist six-nothing......isu snaps a nine-game losing streak against the patriots.... tonight patchy frost after
