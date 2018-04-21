Clear

Friday Late Forecast

Posted: Fri Apr 20 19:26:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 19:26:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
