Speech to Text for Protecting the Prairie Grass

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but people are working to preserve what's left. storm team 10's brady harp caught up with the vigo county parks department. he has more on the efforts to maintain the area's prairie. isu student chris jackson will be working for several days to try to help preserve an area of prairie grass in vigo county. his main job - removing an dangerous threat to the prairie. chris jackson: "it's really important that we manage this otherwise all this prairie grass that's around us eventually will be gone because the invasive species honeysuckle will prevent anything else from growing." jackson and others will be doing their best to make sure they remove and contain wild honeysuckle from all the prairie grass in a property south of terre haute. adam grossman: "honey suckle will choke the life out of everything. honeysuckle is one of the worst invasives we have in indiana hands down." jackson's job is to cut down they honeysuckle with a saw. then, a classmate will spray what's left with a chemical ensuring the plant won't grow back. park officials say this time of year is the best time to spot invasive plants in the prairie. that's because the honeysuckle is the only thing that is green - while the prairie grass is still brown. grossman: "there's a lot of it they spread like wildfire across this field. it's a great learning experience for them and it's a great beneifit to our department." the students agree - they say it's important for wabash valley residents to understand the historical significance behind prairie grass. they say letting prairie grass disappear could have a negative impact on the surrounding environment. jackson: "it's important to preserve the prairie grass because it's it's own habitat for certain animals. there's a lot of snakes there's a lot of animals there's a lot of deer that are all running through here and it can be a valuable place for food a nd for shelter for a lot of those animals." in vigo county... brady harp storm team 10 now to the weather department... what