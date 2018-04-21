Clear

THSO Friday night concert

THSO Friday night concert

Posted: Fri Apr 20 19:18:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 19:18:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for THSO Friday night concert

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight. music that was the "terre haute symphony orchestra" perforing this evening. the production was "simon & garfunkel: live in central park, revisted." the show paid tribute to the simon and garfunkel central park reunion concert, from 19--81. may 5th is the symphony's next concert. it'll be a beatles tribute. we've linked you to ticket information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. [b13]tusk tri at rose push-otsl vo athletes will compete for a great cause in
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It