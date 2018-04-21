Speech to Text for Terre Haute North Student Forum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

what they discussed. terre haute students for change organized this event. they are advocating for a safer community and hope this open discussion will generate ideas. one of those ideas is arming teachers... and of course... not everyone thinks it's a good idea. people with different opinions gathered in the same spot for a forum on school safety. news 10's alia blackburn moderated the discussion between the audience and a panel made up of community leaders with various backgrounds. student chloe simmamartin says, "we all need to agree that there is a problem and it hasn't been addressed thoroughly yet and so i think that this townhall would be the first step in changing that." some say the problem directly relates to the need for gun law reform... but others disagree. mad guy says, "this ain't a gun problem. people aren't raising their kids right, alright, and then you got everything else involved." comprehensive background checks... mental health checks... and banning certain firearms were all discussed... and not everyone left happy... or even before the forum was over. nats? the group also talked about arming teachers... and students weighed in... student sarah behnke says at the mic, "that terrifies me. and i would just like to know can i trust my community that i never have to be scared of my teacher when i'm sitting in school just trying to learn." the panel agreed ... they do not think arming teachers is a good idea... but one says teachers should be allowed to carry if they choose. students who organized the forum say they plan to continue their work so they can feel safe. student sloan pollom says, "this is our first starting place and we hope it will gain momentum in the community and we can do more things to get going." for more information about students for change... visit our website ... wthitv.com. back to you. [b6]barr reeve first responders-vo headon school safety was part of a lesson today at