Speech to Text for Quarter Midget Track Preview

to terre haute this year in a big way! the "terre haute quarter midget track" will be opening it's doors tomorrow... all for kids to get back to their passion of racing! news 10's kylee stewart is live at the track.. she joins us now with more.. after sixty years .. it was time for a new upgrade! it's been a long standing tradition here in terre haute.. and tomorrow the group will be opening the new track for the first time. the facility has a dirt track.. as well as room for pavement racing. not only will they open their doors tomorrow -- there will also be the very first race! the group is hoping to continue racing at the new track for more than sixty years to come.. the excitement has been off the charts these past few weeks! [b19]quarter midget track preview 6pm-live sot "i don't know who's more excited, the kids or the parents. we're all just chomping at the bit to get cars on the track and get back to having fun with the kids. someplace that they can call their own." a ribbon cutting celebration will be held at "one" tomorrow afternoon.. that's when the first events will begin. all events are always free for the community to watch. and trust me -- you won't want to miss it! reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart.. news 10..