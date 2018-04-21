Clear

Marshall Chamber of Commerce

Marshall Chamber of Commerce

Posted: Fri Apr 20 15:37:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 15:37:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Marshall Chamber of Commerce

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to make new memories take place! [b11]il marshall chamber open house-vo off top the chamber of commerce in marshall, illinois has just completed their big project. the group re-did the inside of the building.. giving the walls fresh paint.. and making space for new businesses. the building was built in the 18-hundreds. it housed city hall and the city jail. [b12]il marshall chamber open house-sot vo "i feel happy to come to work again like it's exciting. you come in and it doesn't smell old anymore. it's brought a new life to not just me but to my business." the community was invited to come check out the new updates to the building. small businesses are open and ready for customers. having a new baby is an exciting time for any family. one local
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It