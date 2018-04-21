Speech to Text for Vermillion County Cleanup

"cleanup days".. instead of dumping trash along the road. county highway employees and many volunteers are working to spruce-up road ways ... they'll collect trash through the weekend for "vermillion county cleanup days." people can bring unwanted items like furniture... appliances... and electronics. volunteers can help unload the trash into dumpsters at three county highway garages. volunteers say the hard work now... will help employees later. [b9]vermillion county clean sweep-sot fs //////// :23:04:38 "there are people who have things that they need to get rid of but they're not sure what to do with them and unfortunately there are people who don't care and will just take things and drop them in ditches alongside the road and then our county highway people have to get out and clean it up." //////// this is the first time for the initative. it's for vermillion county residents only. people can stop by between 10 and 2 saturday and sunday. paint... and hazardous waste like batteries and floresent lightbulbs will "not" be accepted. updating an old space.. all