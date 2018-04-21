Clear

Prison inmates raise money for youth ranch

Prison inmates raise money for youth ranch

Posted: Fri Apr 20 15:33:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 15:33:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Prison inmates raise money for youth ranch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hundred dollars. that money will be used for the "indiana youth sheriff's ranch." organizers hope to buy outside lights for the ranch. those will help with security at the facility. some of the donations came from offenders "at the wabash valley correctional facility in carlisle". you'll find the ranch on state road 59 in brazil. it's for at-risk kids, victims of crime, and future officers. [b6]first weather-wx center
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It