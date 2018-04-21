Speech to Text for Barr Reeve first responders

schools have made safety a top priority. good evening and thanks for joining us. a daviess county school made today's lesson one of learning and preparing. news 10 garrett brown was there and explains what happened. barr-reeve may be your ordinary indiana school but disaster can strike anywhere. that's why the school took friday morning as an opportunity. not only to educate their students. but also their local law enforcement. four hundred and thirty elementary school students had a change of pace when it came to learning. they got to meet and learn about emergnecy personnel who help save lives. "yeah i found a lot of stuff out that i didn't even know about today already. i used to be nervous around officers and stuff but now i feel better after being able to meet them and talk to them a little bit." the event at barr reeve friday wasn't just for students to learn about first responders. it also served as a way for firefighters, emts and officers to learn about the school. the school wanted to give the first responders an opportunity see the school in case of a future disaster. "you got the mass shootings, you got school threats and if we can get in here and practice a little bit. get in here and learn the lay out, its going to make things safe." staff took all the special guests on a tour, showing them the layout of the entire school. this will help the officers know how to approach possible dangerous situations. but the tour did have a lighter side. these local heros got to read "thank yous" from the students throughout the school. "we obviously want our first responders and all those folks that we would need in an emergency situation very familiar with the school and its surroundings. but also give an opportunity for our students, teachers, faculty and staff to show our appreciation for the very tough job they have to do." it's a tough job that these local responders have to do. but they say its community support like this that helps them through the hardest parts. "every school needs to go through this, every law enforcement officer, every fireman, every emt needs to go through this as well. its uplifting, it's a positive for our community." this is the first time barr reeve did an event like this. but, the school hopes to do it again in the future. reporting in montgomery, i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you.