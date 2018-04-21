Speech to Text for The Fork in the Road Winner

all this week.. "the fork in the road crew" has showcased "the final four restaurants" in our final fork competition! they each earned this status.. and that's "thanks to your votes"! we started with "64"- restaurants.. then the field was cut down to "32", "16", " "4".. and in just a minute "1" "the fork in the road crew" had to make "the final decision" on a champion! "not" an easy decision to make! before we announce the big winner.. let's take a look "at our finalists" one more time! ///////// on day one.. it was crossroads family diner in marshall illinois. they blew us away with the smothered chicken and some incredible italian beef. day two took us to charlie's in terre haute. the signiture tweety burgers, fried pickles and salted carmel pretzel balls won the group over. on day three.. we stopped at the greathouse of pizza in casey illinois.. where deep dish pizza is the name of the game. the final stop was earl's supper club in west union. they are known for the fish, but we were impressed by the fried chicken, ham steak and all the extras. all four places impressed the judges.. but there can only be one fork in the road champ. and after the votes were tallied up .. it was charlie's that takes the crown of 20-18 final fork champion. /////////// thanks for watching! see you back here in "30"- minutes "for news 10 at 6"!