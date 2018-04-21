Speech to Text for Seuss Day at Ouabache

but this one "was extra special". every year.. "oubache elementary school" hosts "a seuss parade". the grand marshall.. "doctor danny tanoos". in full "cat in the hat garb".. "suess tanoos".. drove his "zamboni" for the last time.. high fiving kids as he rolled on by! to show their appreciation for "doctor tanoos"... "staff", "students", and "guests" wore t-shirts with the doctor seuss quote.. "don't cry because it's over.. smile because it happened." /////// [e5]ouabache seuss day-sot vo /////// "it's easy to go from zero to 60 in a car but when you have to slow down from 60 to zero and all of a suddent it's kind of gone, it will be very difficult for me. but, i think the upside will just be all the memories." ////// "mayor duke bennett".. also attended as "sam-i-am" .. along with other city and county leaders and high school athletes. [e6]tease 4 (final fork)-vo "right this moment".. only "3"-wabash valley restaurants