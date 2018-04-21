Clear

Friday Early Forecast

Friday Early Forecast

Posted: Fri Apr 20 15:01:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 15:01:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 36. east northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 63. light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. east northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. 5am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. east northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 63. light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. east northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. 5am. otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 36. east northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday mostly sunny, with a high near 63. light east wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. saturday night mostly cloudy, 1".. that's straight
Terre Haute
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Zionsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Clouds moving in, warm air stays.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It