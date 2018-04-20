Clear
Baby billboards

Posted: Fri Apr 20 14:58:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 14:58:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

a baby at "terre haute regional hospital".. can now have their new bundle of joy.. featured on a billboard. it's a new program launched last week.. and proven to be "quite popular". "hospital officials say".. it's a unique way to share your news with the community. /////// //////// "we are always looking for unique ways for our patients experience special, and we just found that this was another way we could do that." /////// "the service" is free and voluntary. "the billboards" are changed every monday, wednesday, and friday. "constructing a cure" for cancer.
Sunny and warmer; a nice weekend.
