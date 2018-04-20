Clear
Justin VanGilder rescheduled

Posted: Fri Apr 20 14:56:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 14:56:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

have "his pre-trial hearing today in indianapolis". but "that hearing" has been continued. "justin van-gilder" was charged "with illegally possessing weapons and ammunition". his trial "in may" has also been moved. and that's due to evidence still being looked into. "the f-b-i" discovered "explosive-making materials", "guns", and "ammunition" in his west terre haute home 'in april 20-17". washington, indiana police.. are still asking for your help at this hour.. as an
