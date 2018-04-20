Clear
Jomanda Gee sentenced

Posted: Fri Apr 20 14:54:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 14:54:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"a woman".. accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death .. receives "a maximum sentence". "today".. "a vigo county judge sentenced "jomanda gee" to "16"-years behind bars. that's "the maximum sentence" under a guilty plea of voluntary manslaughter. "police say".. "gee" admitted stabbing her boyfriend "corey pryor" to death. it happened near "4th and oak streets" in terre haute.. in september 20-14 "the man" accused in a bomb scare "in west terre haute".. was supposed to
