Friday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Apr 20 10:04:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 10:04:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
A warmer weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

