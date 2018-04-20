Clear

Armed robbery suspect search underway in Daviess County

It happened on Sunday around 3:00 a.m. at the Chuckles Gas Station on Highway 57 in Washington.

looking for a suspect -- in an armed robbery investigation. it happened on sunday at the "chuckles gas station". that's on highway "57" in washington. police are looking for a man in a dark blue dodge avenger. police said -- the suspect should be considered armed. they say you should not approach the suspect. if you have any information -- call the washington police department at the number on your screen. happening today - going out of business sales
