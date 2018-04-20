Speech to Text for 26th Bridgeton Rendezvous

nothing beats cabin fever like springtime in parke county, and you won't want to miss the bridgeton mountain man rendezvous april 28-29, 2018. this living history event offers a taste of authentic early 1800s living in a beautiful historic setting. walk through the mountain man camp and see re-enactors in authentic costumes, trading posts and pioneer goods for sale. watch live black powder muzzle loader shooting at 11 a.m. saturday and sunday, a canoe race on raccoon creek saturday afternoon, and knife and tomahawk throwing demonstration s. enjoy pioneer crafters at work including a blacksmith, woodworkers and carvers, spinning and knitting, and plenty of fun learning activities for the kids. come by the 1822 case log cabin and see how the pioneers cooked their meals on the hearth including chicken-on-a-string and sourdough bread baking. visit the bridgeton grist mill for an 1800's corn grinding demonstration and try some fresh stone- ground parke county products. for lunch visit collom's general store or the mill snackshop for a variety of goodies. visit the 1878 barn, the artisan barn at the mill, and colloms store for handmade crafts, artwork, and more. and don't forget to take a stroll through the bridgeton covered bridge. no admission charges to any of these events. 548-2136 bton1878hse.co m about the bridgeton rendezvous. april 28: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. april 29: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.