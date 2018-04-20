Clear

Friday Morning Forecast

Friday: Sunny and warmer. Chilly breeze. High: 62° Friday night: Clear, but not as cold. Low: 36° Saturday: Mixing sun and clouds. Warmer. High: 66°

Posted: Fri Apr 20 03:15:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Apr 20 03:22:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 61°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 61°
Zionsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Rockville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Casey
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
Marshall
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 61°
A warmer weekend.
