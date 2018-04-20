Speech to Text for Northview softball wins at Clay City

line in softball, northview visited clay city... lady eels alisha ledgerwood shows off her opposite field power....she smokes a double over the rightfielders head.... she'd score later in the second on a passed ball... top third...olyvia notter with an rbi single to right to tie the game at one....... northview not done in the third...makayla sparks with a pop up that just out the reach of the clay city centerfielder.... that base knock puts northview ahead for go at two-one.... northview cruises to a 13-1 win in five innings at clay city ...