Shakamak baseball beats Vincennes Rivet

Lakers win 12-1 in five innings

Posted: Thu Apr 19 19:44:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Apr 19 19:44:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

won five straight .... shakamak tonight hosted vincennes rivet .... bottom second, shakamak threatening with two on...... peyton yeryar a grounder to short, he's out but he drives in a run.... lakers up 3-1... rylee landry is more than good basketball player, the senior with the base knock to left....shakamak scored five times in the second.... ethan burdette continues the shakamak hit parade in the fourth with a single ....lakers add another run.... shakamak rolls 12-1 in five innings..... lakers extend their winning streak to six straight... clay county bragging rights on the
