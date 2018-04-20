Speech to Text for Thursday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

otherwise, clear, with a low around 30. north northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. friday widespread frost, mainly before 9am. otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. north northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. friday night mostly clear, with a low around 37. east northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.